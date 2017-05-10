Zakhilwal challenges Afghan side provoked border clash

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Afghan ambassador and President’s special envoy to Islamabad Dr. Omer Zakhilwal has challenged the impression that Afghan security forces provoked the recent deadly clash between Afghan and Pakistani forces at the Spin Boldak border area.

Zakhilwal hold talks with advisor to Pakistan prime minister on foreign affairs, Sartaj Aziz on Tuesday, where he came over the wrong perception, developed in Pakistan and said if Pakistan is willing to resolve the border dispute through talks, then the Afghan government would valve and prefer any initiative that leads to settlement of the issue through peaceful talks.

He claimed the Pakistani forces crossed the Durand Line and entered Afghan villages in Spin Boldak for carrying out a survey.

“This was not only a violation of Afghan sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also a clear provocation as we had informed Pakistan security leadership prior to the incident that carrying out a survey in our villages would be challenged, but that we were ready to talk to resolve this.”

He also brought it into the notice of Sartaj Aziz that the Pakistani forces had not only crossed into Afghanistan in Chaman, but also in many other places including Angoor Ada, Ghulam Khan, Khwaja Kheder Mountains and many other spots.

Moreover, Zakhilwal, suggested on Twitter that the recent London agreement provides affective and precise mechanism through which such issues could be addressed and resolved before they lead to any unfortunate incidents or further deterioration of relations between the two countries.

“The Afghan side has continuously conveyed its genuine desire for resolving our issues through constructive talks, engagement and with desire for improved neighborly relation.”

On Wednesday, Sartaj Aziz was quoted as saying by the state-run news agency, APP, that strengthening border management with Afghanistan and Iran remains a top priority to avoid terror incidents and cross-border infiltration of terrorists.

Replying to a question, Sartaj Aziz said: “Neither Afghanistan nor Iran is our enemy”.