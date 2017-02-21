Zakhilwal for lessening of tension with Pakistan

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: The Afghan ambassador to Pakistan, Umer Zakhilwal has held constructive meetings with the civil and military leadership of Pakistan on Tuesday, where he emphasized on reduction of tension between the two countries.

Zakhilwal said, “I had a “very good meeting” with Pakistan Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz and also had a “constructive and positive talks” with Pakistan Army in General Headquarters (GHQ) on my return from Kabul on Tuesday.”

He added, “I expect de-escalation of the current tension and the creation of a more positive environment for responding to each other’s concerns in a cooperative manner. We have agreed tentatively on a path forward.”

Zakhilwal said during the meeting he handed a list of terrorists and terrorist training centers to Pakistan’s civilian and military officials and held productive talks with them.

This comes as the Afghan government handed over a comprehensive list consisting of 32 sanctuaries being used by the Haqqani terrorist network and the Taliban group in Pakistan.

The list also included the names of 82 Taliban, Haqqani terrorist network, and other terrorist group leaders operating against Afghanistan using the Pakistani soil.

The handing over of 32 sanctuaries comes at a time when the Pakistani officials accused Afghanistan for a deadly suicide attack on Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Shrine in Sindh province of Pakistan. Pakistan has claimed that the terrorist attack was carried out by the Jamaat-ul-Ahraar faction of Taliban—having sanctuaries in Afghanistan. The Afghan government has strongly denied any safe hideout of Taliban insurgents in the country.